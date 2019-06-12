Trump Accidentally Reveals ‘Secret’ Mexico Plan by Waving Document Around

Donald Trump has been unusually coy about his agreement with Mexico to stem the flow of migrants from Central America, insisting to reporters Tuesday that the details were “secret.” However, unfortunately for him, photographers managed to capture the details of the document he held in his hand as he waved it around while gesticulating. The document that Trump flapped around laid out “a regional approach to burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugee status claims to migrants” and said Mexico had committed to immediately review its laws to enable it to implement the agreement. Despite Trump's insistence that the document was confidential, a lot of the detail had already been revealed by Mexican officials, who agreed to it to postpone threatened tariffs.