Trump Accused of Deleting Emails in Lawsuit

The Trump Organization was accused of deleting emails 10 years ago in a lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by USA Today. The accusation was leveled in a 2006 court case in which a judge learned that email communication between 1996 and 2001 was destroyed. Trump himself said his building was equipped with high-speed Internet and email beginning in 1998, but according to a former Trump IT director's testimony, executives routinely used personal accounts that were separate from the provider that was set up in the building.
"He has a house up in Palm Beach County listed for $125 million, but he doesn't keep emails," Judge Jeffrey Streitfeld said at the time. "That's a tough one."
Trump's presumptive general election opponent, Hillary Clinton, has come under fire from Republicans for a similar practice of exclusively using a private email server and deleting messages that were personal in nature.