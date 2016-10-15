Trump Accuses Clinton of Using Drugs

Donald Trump took a bizarre turn while speaking in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, insinuating that Hillary Clinton is on drugs. Telling the crowd that Clinton is getting “pumped up” for the next debate, Trump went on a strange tangent and began comparing the presidential candidates to athletes. “We’re like athletes right? Hey, look. I beat seventeen senators, governors. I beat all these people. … We’re like athletes right? … But athletes, they make them take a drug test right? I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate. I do,” he said, suggesting the drug testing should be done before Wednesday. “Why don’t we do that? We should take a drug test prior because I don’t know what’s going on with Clinton,” he said. “But at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, 'Oh, take me down.' She could barely reach her car,” he said.
