Trump Admin Detains Foreigners From 26 Countries at Guantanamo

The Trump administration is holding dozens of foreigners from 26 different countries at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, as President Donald Trump presses ahead with dispatching the notorious military prison in his immigration crackdown.

Seventy-two immigration detainees—hailing from every continent except Antarctica—are being held at Guantanamo, in addition to about a dozen prisoners from the war on terror housed in a separate section.

The military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Critics have long raised questions about the center’s conditions, and internal government reports have shown that the camp is filled with overflowing toilets and rats. Thomas Watkins/Getty Images

The immigration detainees are nationals of countries including Brazil, China, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Peru, Romania, Russia, Somalia, St. Kitts-Nevis, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam, according to CBS News.

Before the new detainees were transferred to the facility, it had primarily housed Spanish-speaking detainees from Latin America.

According to two U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News, 58 of the detainees have been labeled “high-risk.” They are being held at Camp IV, which also holds about a dozen war-on-terror-era prisoners, albeit in a distinct area.

President Donald Trump has aggressively expanded the use of detention facilities—including prisons not on U.S. soil—as a key part of his immigration crackdown. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The remaining 14 immigration detainees are being held in a part of the prison called the Migrant Operations Center and have been classified “low-risk,” meaning they have no serious criminal record or none at all.

Trump in January vowed only to detain “the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people” at Guantanamo, but his administration in March gave way for non-criminals to be held there as well.

The 72 detainees, however, fall well short of Trump’s stated goal of locking up 30,000 migrants at the facility.

Critics have condemned the administration’s use of the facility—which has long held war-on-terror detainees, some of whom were found to have faced abuse and torture—arguing that it blurs the line between civil and criminal detention. By law, immigration detention falls under the civil system, not the criminal one.

The cost of transferring migrants to the base has also drawn backlash. Between January and April, only about 500 migrants passed through the facility, yet the administration spent at least $21 million on transporting them to the island on military aircraft.

People hold signs during a march against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) entitled "Get our Gente Out of Guantanamo Bay!" in Seattle in February. Jason Redmond/Getty Images

Guantanamo sits on Cuban land that the U.S. claims to lease, though the Cuban government has long refused U.S. payments and has repeatedly demanded the base’s return.

DHS officials provided criminal records for some of the detainees, detailing convictions that include homicide, sexual offenses, child pornography, assault with a weapon, and drug smuggling.