Trump Admin Rejects California’s Request for Wildfire Aid
The Trump administration has refused to make an emergency declaration for California’s deadly wildfires, preventing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid from being sent to the state, The Washington Post reports. Fires in recent months have been among the worst in the state’s history, and one blaze, the Creek Fire, was the biggest single wildfire ever to burn in California. The government has made previous declarations for California so it’s unclear why Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest request was rejected. But Trump has previously threatened to withhold aid because he believes California is doing a “terrible job” of managing forests. But most scientists say that climate change is the biggest driving factor in the state’s worsening wildfires. The federal government also manages 57 percent of California’s forests.