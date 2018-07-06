Trump Admin: We Can't Locate Parents of 38 Immigrant Children Under 5

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
The parents of 38 children under the age of 5 who were separated at the U.S. border cannot be located, government lawyers told Judge Dana Sabraw of the Southern District of California on Friday. Nineteen of the children have parents who have been deported, while parents of the other 19 children have reportedly been released in the U.S. The government has a court-imposed deadline requiring the 100 children under the age of five in its custody to be reunited with their parents by July 10th. Government lawyers said only half will be able to be reunited by that deadline. Judge Sabraw agreed to delay the deadline if the government provided a master list on the status of each parent and child by 10 a.m. PT on Monday.