Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Take Up Transgender Military Ban

The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to step in and fast-track cases on President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the military. In an apparent attempt to bypass the usual legal process, Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco asked the Supreme Court to consolidate three challenges to the ban and rule on the issue now. Those three challenges have so far been successful, with lower courts blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its policy. “The decisions imposing those injunctions are wrong, and they warrant this Court’s immediate review,” Francisco wrote in a legal filing. The administration had warned previously that it would ask the Supreme Court to intervene if the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals didn’t issue a ruling by Friday. Supreme Court justices typically don’t hear cases before federal appeals courts have ruled on them.