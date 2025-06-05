President Donald Trump may have pressed pause on his harshest China tariffs, but Shein and Temu are still feeling the effects. The two e-commerce platforms, both giants in the world of fast fashion, have seen demand for their products plunge stateside since Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs in April. Beyond his now-paused 145 percent tariff rate, the president also abolished a loophole known as “de minimis,” which allowed foreign companies to avoid tariffs when importing goods worth less than $800. The loophole was critical for platforms like Shein and Temu, which specialize in shipping ultra-low-cost items. As a result, both companies rapidly decreased their spending on advertising in the U.S., and Shein hiked its prices by nearly 400 percent for U.S. users. Now the online retailers have seen drastic drops in daily user activity from American customers, down 52 percent on Temu’s site and 25 percent on Shein’s. The two companies, which previously shipped goods directly from China to consumers, are also reportedly scrambling to establish American warehouses. For now, however, they’re also leaning on non-American markets. Last week, Chinese analysts reported that both Shein and Temu were experiencing marked growth in Latin America and Europe.
- 2Halle Berry Rejects Boyfriend’s Proposal: ‘Still on Hold’ COLD FEETThe Oscar winner’s boyfriend of five years, Van Hunt, has already proposed. She told him no—or rather, not yet.
- 3Trump Bows to Judge and Brings Deportee Back to U.S.FOLLOWING ORDERSThe gay Guatemalan man was deported against a judge’s orders despite his fears of persecution.
- 4Miley Cyrus Throws Shade at Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth‘THE BEST LIAM’The singer made sure to remind one fan who “the best Liam” is.
- 5Travel Chaos at Major Airport Over Air Controller ShortageMAJOR HUBNewark Liberty International Airport issued a temporary ground stoppage on Wednesday over an air controller staffing shortage.
- 6Tom Felton Returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway ShowSCARED, POTTER?The actor doesn’t need a time-turner to reconnect with the wizarding world.
- 7ICE Arrests Record Number of Immigrants in a Single Day'NO WAY OUT'Top White House aide Stephen Miller demanded agents make 3,000 arrests a day or lose their jobs.
- 8Violent Storm Turbulence Injures 9 During Terrifying FlightGROUNDEDA small tornado is believed to have shaken up the flight.
- 9Olympic Medalist and Former Playboy Model Wife Split UpSPLITSVILLEThe couple announced their divorce on Instagram.
- 10George Clooney Has Strong Feelings About ‘The Pitt’OLD PALSClooney starred alongside Noah Wyle on “ER” for years before his departure in the show’s fifth season.
Halle Berry isn’t ready to say “I do”—not for the fourth time, anyway. The Hollywood icon revealed Thursday that her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt has proposed, but she didn’t say yes. “So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see,” Hunt, 55, said. The musician continued: “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.” The actress insisted: “We don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.” Berry, 58, has already been married three times: first to retired baseball player David Justice in the late 1990s, next to singer Eric Benét in the early 2000s, and most recently to French actor Oliver Martinez, who she split with in 2016. In 2024, Berry filed for full custody of their son Maceo, accusing Martinez of failing to follow the terms of their divorce settlement. After so many messy breakups, it seems like Berry doesn’t want to tie the knot again unless she’s 150 percent sure. But while the Catwoman actress isn’t in a rush, she knows Hunt is her forever partner: “I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she said.
Trump Administration Bows to Judge and Brings Deportee Back to U.S.
The Trump administration acquiesced to a judge’s order that it return a a wrongfully deported Guatemalan man. The man, identified in court documents as O.C.G., has been transported to a detention facility in Arizona, Politico reported. He was deported in February despite a judge blocking his deportation order because of O.C.G.’s fears of persecution for being gay. The Trump administration shipped O.C.G to Mexico, where he said he had previously been held hostage and raped by a group of men. Rather than seek asylum in Mexico, a fearful O.C.G. fled to Guatemala, where he has lived in hiding ever since. Last month, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate O.C.G.’s return to the U.S. so that he can make his case before an immigration judge. The administration has now followed the order—which it has failed to do in other similar cases, including that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Unlike Abrego Garcia, though, O.C.G. was not being held by another country’s government. Despite following the order, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Politico that “America’s asylum system was never intended to be used as a de facto amnesty program or a catch-all, get-out-of-deportation-free card.”
Miley Cyrus has thrown shade at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during an album signing event Wednesday. A fan named Liam revealed that the “Wrecking Ball” singer left a message on their copy of her Something Beautiful album, which was released Friday. They posted a picture of the signed album on X with the caption: “Miley writing “the Best Liam” on my vinyl😭” The fan also shared a photo of them and Cyrus at the event, writing: “Me when I’m the best Liam.” The singer was seemingly referencing her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, who shares the same name as the fan. Cyrus and Hemsworth got married back in 2018 after dating for over a decade, but called it quits in 2019. The actor confirmed the split on Instagram, announcing to fans that “Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” Their divorce was finalized in 2020. The two had been on and off ever since meeting on the set of The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 but called the wedding off in 2013. Cyrus is now dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando, and Hemsworth has been with model Gabriella Brooks since 2019.
Newark Liberty International Airport suffered more travel chaos on Wednesday after planes were temporarily ordered to stay on the ground over a concerning lack of air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the ground stoppage from 5:20 p.m. to 6 p.m., leaving some passengers stranded at the New York metropolitan area’s second-busiest airport. The stoppage came as the airport was already dealing with reduced ground traffic due to the FAA shutting down one of its three runways on April 15 because of safety concerns. The runway is scheduled to reopen on June 15. A new fiber optic cable is also being installed after air traffic controllers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, repeatedly lost contact with Newark flights. The new cable should be ready in July.
Tom Felton is Slytherin’ into a brand new Harry Potter production this fall—but this time he’s riding his broom straight to Broadway. The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the original franchise, will return to the infamous role for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” He’ll be portraying Harry Potter’s rival at New York’s Lyric Theatre for 19 weeks starting on Nov. 11. The child star, now 37, is the first Harry Potter cast member to join the Broadway show, which takes place 19 years after the movie series ended. In “Cursed Child,” the highest-grossing non-musical in Broadway history, the main characters are all grown up and sending their children off to Hogwarts. ”‘Potter’ was a massive chunk of my childhood, and now I get to sort of go back whilst also going forward," Felton told TODAY on Thursday. His announcement comes as HBO prepares to launch a brand new Harry Potter television series. “It’s very, very easy to get emotional,” he added. “When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past.” As Dumbledore once said, “Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.”
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a record number of people on Tuesday, detaining more than 2,200 migrants following pressure from the White House to increase the number of arrests. A Guardian report on Saturday claimed that top White House aide Stephen Miller demanded officers make 3,000 arrests per day or be fired and urged them to “turn the creative knob up to 11” to enforce the quota by grabbing bystanders off the street and detaining people without a warrant. Tuesday’s record number appears to be a result of that, as ICE sent out mass texts to thousands of people enrolled in the “Alternatives to Detention” program, telling them to come to a pre-arranged meeting only to arrest them when they arrived. “If you enter, there’s a possibility that they’ll take you into custody,” Veronica Navarrete, an asylum-seeker from Ecuador, told NBC News. “And if you don’t enter, you’ve missed your appointment, and that’s automatic deportation. We have no way out.” An ICE spokesperson claimed those arrested had “executable final orders” issued by a judge, but multiple immigration lawyers claimed no such orders had been issued. “ICE arresting people already on Alternatives to Detention is bureaucratic theater,” said Jason Houser, former ICE chief of staff during the Biden administration. “These individuals are vetted, complying, and are in custody supervision and often have legal status.”
A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Germany on Wednesday night after hitting severe turbulence that left nine people with injuries. The plane, carrying 179 passengers and six crew from Berlin to Milan, encountered the turbulence around 8:30pm, forcing the pilot to divert to Memmingen Airport, in Bavaria. Eight passengers and one crew member were hurt during the incident, with three taken to hospital for further treatment. Authorities did not allow the plane to continue its flight, and passengers were instead made to complete the last leg of their journey via bus, travelling 236 miles from Memmingen to Milan. The incident comes amidst severe storms across southern Germany, which have seen fallen trees, flooded basements, and roofs ripped off houses. Authorities suspect a small tornado may have caused the turbulence that hit the Ryanair flight.
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are heading for divorce. The former Playboy model announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, disclosing that she made the “hard decision” to end her marriage after seven years following “deep prayer and reflection.” “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life,” Reid wrote. “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future.” Lochte released his own statement on the app a few hours later, similarly echoing that separating was the “right step” forward for the couple. “I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote. “Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both.” The former competitive swimmer and his wife share three children: son Caiden Zane, and daughters Liv Rae and Georgia June. They married in 2018.
Yes, George Clooney has seen The Pitt. And yes, he’s a fan. During a June 3 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor fawned over the medical drama and praised his former ER co-star Noah Wyle, 54, for his exquisite work on the show. “He is just the most honorable, talented young man. I get to say that, because I’m an old man,” Clooney, 64, shared, adding that he and Wyle have remained “really dear friends” since starring in ER. “And I cannot be happier for his success on this show. The show is just a beautiful show, and he does just a great job with it.” Clooney and Wyle played Doctors Doug Ross and John Carter, respectively, on ER, which ran for 15 seasons between 1994 and 2009. Clooney left the show during its fifth season, while Wyle stayed on through season 11. Since its premiere in January, The Pitt has stunned critics and viewers alike, quickly breaking through as one of the standout new shows of the year. The procedural medical drama follows the daily tribulations of the emergency department staff at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, with many, including The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon, noting how it feels like an extension of the ER universe.