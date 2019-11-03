CHEAT SHEET

    BEGINNING OF THE END

    Trump Can Start Wheels in Motion to Leave Paris Climate Agreement

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    On Monday, three years after the Paris Climate accord went into effect, President Donald Trump can legally begin the process to take the U.S. out of the deal. The terms of the deal state that the 200 signatory countries had to wait three years from the day the agreement took effect to pull out of it, which is a process that takes about a year. If Trump begins the process Monday, the U.S. will officially be out of the deal on the day after the 2020 election. “The U.S. position with respect to the Paris Agreement has not changed,” State Department spokesman James Dewey told the Associated Press. “The United States intends to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.”

