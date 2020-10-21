Trump Administration Considers Declaring Top Human-Rights Groups ‘Anti-Semitic’: Report
‘BASELESS’
The Trump Administration is weighing a declaration that would label several top international NGOs as anti-Semitic due to their statements on Israeli settlements, according to Politico. The declaration—which could come from the State Department as early as this week and would target organizations like Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Human Rights Watch—urges governments to pull support for the groups. Some State Department employees are opposed to the measure, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reportedly been pushing. The report is expected to note the organizations’ comments on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as a basis for their allegations. “Criticizing government policy is not the same as attacking a specific group of people,” Human Rights Watch official Eric Goldstein said in a statement. “For example, our critiques of U.S. government policy do not make us anti-American.”