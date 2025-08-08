White House Did Have Secret Epstein Talks

Turns out the Trump administration really did huddle behind closed doors to talk about the Jeffrey Epstein files, despite JD Vance’s public denial.

On Wednesday, the vice president dismissed mounting media reports claiming he was hosting secret Epstein talks at his house.

“It’s completely fake news,” Vance declared. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump feigned ignorance, telling reporters, “I don’t know.”

Yet, top Trump administration officials did convene to map out next steps regarding the files on the late convicted sex offender, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the logistics.

The meeting was reportedly relocated from Vance’s D.C. home to the White House. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, and other officials were said to be in attendance, according to MSNBC.

It’s unclear whether the talks included Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who were initially expected to join the dinner at the VP’s Naval Observatory mansion.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have found themselves at the heart of the Epstein files scandal, in part because they previously hyped the documents. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vance’s alleged involvement in the talks had drawn criticism, as the Justice Department has traditionally kept criminal investigations separate from White House influence to prevent any appearance of political interference since the Watergate scandal.

The meeting’s last-minute relocation, MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin suggested, was designed to throw off watchful eyes.

“Everybody in Washington was looking to the vice president’s residence, to see who was going to gather there. Certainly they diverted our attention from there,” she said.

Ironically, the White House meeting meant to devise ways to deflect scrutiny ended up having the opposite effect. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Among the issues discussed were the Epstein saga, which Trump on Wednesday called “total bulls--t,” and strategies for moving forward, according to the CNN source.

The administration appears to be seeking ways to to quell MAGA outrage over its handling of the Epstein files, and to redirect attention from the growing spotlight on Trump’s past friendship with the disgraced financier.

One tactic the administration has considered as it looks for ways to deflect scrutiny is releasing an audio recording and transcript from Blanche’s interview with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, CNN previously reported, citing two administration officials.

The highly unusual interview appeared to be aimed at calming unrest within the MAGA base over the Justice Department’s decision to close its investigation into Epstein.

Trump on Tuesday insisted he “didn’t know about” Blanche’s talks with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring to recruit and abuse young girls, “at all.”