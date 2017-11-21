Trump to Kick Out 59K Haitians Who Fled Catastrophic Quake

Read it at Los Angeles Times
The Trump administration has ended a temporary protected immigration status for approximately 59,000 Haitians who were displaced after a devastating 2010 earthquake. Those Haitians will have 18 months to leave the U.S. or face deportation unless they can secure another immigration status. The Trump administration defended the move, claiming that Haiti has adequately recovered from the earthquake. Opponents argue that Haiti is still in serious need and unequipped to receive 59,000 more people.