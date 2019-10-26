CHEAT SHEET
Trump Administration Stops All Flights to Cuba Except Havana
The Trump administration made good on a promise to limit the ability of American citizens to travel to Cuba by ordering U.S. carriers to discontinue service to all Cuban cities except Havana. The move follows a ban in June which prohibits U.S.-based cruise companies from docking in Cuban ports. The Washington Post reports that the block will affect nine cities, including Santa Clara, Santiago and Holguin, which are popular destinations for Americans. Carriers that offer nonstop service to these airports include American, Delta and JetBlue. The U.S. Transportation Department said it issued the measure “at the request of the secretary of state.”