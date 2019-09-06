CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    HORRIBLE

    Trump Administration to Allow Trophy Hunter to Import Rare Black Rhino’s Body

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Dan Kitwood/Getty

    A Michigan trophy hunter will be granted a permit to import the skin, skull, and horns of a rare black African rhinoceros he shot last year, officials said Friday. According to The Associated Press, Chris Peyerk applied for a Fish and Wildlife Service permit last year to import the endangered animal. According to documents, he paid $400,000 to an anti-poaching program in order to receive permission to hunt the male rhino bull inside a Namibian national park in May 2018. The International Union for Conservation of Nature names black rhinos as a critically endangered species, with about 5,500 remaining in the wild. Nearly half of those are in Namibia. “Legal, well-regulated hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation,” said Laury Parramore, spokeswoman for the Fish and Wildlife Service.

    Read it at AP News