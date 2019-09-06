CHEAT SHEET
Trump Administration to Allow Trophy Hunter to Import Rare Black Rhino’s Body
A Michigan trophy hunter will be granted a permit to import the skin, skull, and horns of a rare black African rhinoceros he shot last year, officials said Friday. According to The Associated Press, Chris Peyerk applied for a Fish and Wildlife Service permit last year to import the endangered animal. According to documents, he paid $400,000 to an anti-poaching program in order to receive permission to hunt the male rhino bull inside a Namibian national park in May 2018. The International Union for Conservation of Nature names black rhinos as a critically endangered species, with about 5,500 remaining in the wild. Nearly half of those are in Namibia. “Legal, well-regulated hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation,” said Laury Parramore, spokeswoman for the Fish and Wildlife Service.