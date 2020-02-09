CHEAT SHEET
Trump Administration to Ask for Less Cash for Border Wall Funding
The Trump administration will request just $2 billion for border wall funding in the budget proposal to be released Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The figure is considerably less than the $5 billion Trump asked for in the 2019 for the controversial wall. In 2018, the Trump administration initially asked for a whopping $18 billion which led, in part, to a government shutdown. He eventually settled on just under $5 billion. The lower figure in the 2020 proposed budget reflects funds that have been diverted from military spending, according to White House officials interviewed by the Journal. The new budget will reportedly not include any money to reimburse the military for wall construction, as has been allocated in the past.