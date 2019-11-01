CHEAT SHEET
HOLDING BACK
Trump Administration Withholding $105 Million in Security Aid for Lebanon: Report
The Trump administration is withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon and has yet to provide a reason for doing so, Reuters reports. The State Department reportedly told Congress on Thursday the National Security Council and the Office of Management and Budget had decided to hold back the military aid, and one official told Reuters that the State Dept. did not give lawmakers an explanation. The aid, which includes night vision goggles and border security weapons, had been waiting for approval since May. However, the administration has reportedly had concerns over the militant group Hezbollah's growing role in the Lebanese government. The State Department has not commented publicly on the matter. This comes after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned from his post this week after mass protests in the country over corruption and economic issues. The withholding of aid from Lebanon also comes after President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine, a move which has been at the center of an impeachment inquiry against him.