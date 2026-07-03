Trump Admits He May Become Fattest President Ever

President Donald Trump, 80, has revealed the one presidential record he says he’s trying not to break: becoming the heaviest commander-in-chief in American history.

The admission came during a video posted Friday on Second Lady Usha Vance’s YouTube channel, “Storytime With the Second Lady.” The pair read President’s Play, a children’s book from the White House Historical Association about the sports and hobbies enjoyed by U.S. presidents.

While discussing former President William Howard Taft, widely regarded as America’s heaviest president, Trump appeared to draw an unprompted comparison to himself.

“He was a large man, very large,” Trump said of Taft. “He loved baseball. He’d go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games. He was our heaviest president. And I have to be careful because I don’t want to supersede his record. And a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen.”

Donald Trump mid-sentence. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump then turned the moment into a health tip for young viewers.

“For all of you out there watching, keep yourself in good shape,” he said.

The remark comes just months after the White House discreetly revealed that Trump had gained 14 pounds since his previous physical. According to the medical report released in April, the president now weighs 238 pounds at 6-foot-3, placing him just 0.3 BMI points below the threshold for obesity.

Donald Trump spitting. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

During the reading, Trump also offered a running commentary on past presidents’ appearances and athletic abilities.

“Ronald Reagan, he was in very good shape,” Trump said. “Lyndon Johnson wasn’t in shape, but he was a real tough cookie.”

He was even more generous toward John F. Kennedy.

“John Kennedy. He was a great guy, handsome,” Trump said. “He was the second most good-looking president.”

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The president lamented that he hasn’t made much use of White House recreational facilities, including the outdoor pool installed during Gerald Ford’s administration.

“I don’t get to use it,” Trump said. “I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven’t had a bathing suit in a long time. I’m too busy.”

Then, perhaps mindful of the Taft comparison hanging over the conversation, Trump insisted he has bigger priorities than pool time.