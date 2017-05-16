Trump Admits Passing Intel to Russia

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump admitted Tuesday morning that he did share highly classified information with two of Russia’s top diplomats during an Oval Office meeting last week. The extraordinary disclosure, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was initially denied by the White House. This morning, the 45th president of the United States contradicted his staff by admitting, via Twitter, that he shared information on terrorism with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during their meeting. “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” he wrote. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”