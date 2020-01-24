Adulterer-in-Chief Throws Red Meat to His Evangelical Base

Long before he was philanderer in chief, Donald Trump famously boasted that he was “very pro-choice.” Friday, he’ll become the first president ever to speak at the “March for Life,” the annual anti-abortion march in Washington.

Trump isn’t just a little “pro-life” now; he’s so pro-life that he talked in 2016 about how there “ has to be some form of punishment” for women who have abortions.

Trump’s newfound interest in denying women’s reproductive rights seems more like an obsession with winning the votes of his Christian base, a base that seems to have no problem with a man who had unprotected sex on the side with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels and playboy centerfold Karen McDougal, and then paid both women for their silence. You might think that all the adultery might make these evangelicals like him less, but no.