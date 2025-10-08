President Donald Trump’s advisers say Attorney General Pam Bondi and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are the least liked cabinet members in the White House, a report alleged Wednesday.

A poll by WIRED found this week that “there’s a consensus building” that Lutnick and Bondi are the secretaries closest to being on the hot seat in MAGA 2.0.

All of the magazine’s sources, who were asked to rank which secretaries are in the worst standing with the president, 1-5, responded with either Lutnick or Bondi at the top of their lists.

Attorney General Pam Bondi mistakenly flashed bizarre notes during a congressional hearing this week. Getty Images

At least one of WIRED’s respondents was emphatic that Bondi, who remains under fire over her handling of the Epstein files and was caught with bizarre rebuttal notes during a congressional hearing this week, is in the most trouble with Trump.

“Worst, Bondi,” their text began, according to WIRED. “2/ Bondi. 3/ Bondi. 4/ Bondi. 5/ HegsethRFKTulsiNoem.”

A new poll alleges that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, right, is not among the least-liked cabinet secretaries in the Trump administration. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A second source, described as a “senior administration official,” said Trump’s most significant vulnerability is Lutnick, followed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and then Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Another source described the cabinet hot seat as “a constantly moving target,” but added that Lutnick currently topped it. That source listed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at No. 2.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who now wants to be called War Secretary, is among the most controversial cabinet secretaries publicly, but is still in Trump’s good graces, WIRED reports. He ranked in the top three of the most vulnerable cabinet members among only one Trump insider polled, and did not top any of the lists.

There has been much less cabinet turnover in Trump’s second term than in his first.

The only notable cabinet departure has been Michael Waltz, who was removed as National Security Adviser after he caused Signalgate. Even then, he was not completely axed from the administration; instead, he was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Other secretaries who were not named in WIRED’s report include Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly in President Donald Trump’s good graces. Thomas Coez/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was said to be in the “best standing of any cabinet official inside the White House,” according to an anonymous WIRED source.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on WIRED’s poll, which the magazine conceded was “highly informal.” However, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the site that “the entire premise of this story is ridiculous.”