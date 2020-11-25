Another Trump Advisor Who Attended Rudy’s ‘Meltdown’ Briefing Tests Positive for COVID
OUTBREAK
Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing,” he wrote. Epshteyn attended a shambolic “election fraud” press conference with Rudy Giuliani last week, along with Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who tested positive the day after. Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, who also attended the press conference, and the elder Giuliani, who had black streaks running down his face during the sweaty event, were scheduled to visit Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday for a “public hearing” on allegations of voter fraud. Last Friday, when Andrew Giuliani tested positive, Ellis tweeted that she and Rudy Giuliani had tested negative.