Trump Aide Dan Scavino Urges Primary of GOP Rep. Justin Amash

An aide to President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Michigan GOP Rep. Justin Amash should be defeated in a primary for his role in helping to sink the Republican alternative to Obamacare, which was pulled from the House floor when it did not have enough votes. “[Trump] is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. [Amash] is a big liability. #TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary,” Scavino wrote on Twitter, alarming ethics experts over a potential violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government employees from engaging in politics. Amash, who is prolific on Twitter himself, responded: “Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers.” Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, said Scavino’s tweet is a “firing offense.” Trump has gone on the attack against the Freedom Caucus ever since the health care bill was defeated, accusing them of “saving” Planned Parenthood and Obamacare and calling out specific representatives.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10