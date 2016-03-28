Trump Aide Pushes Cruz ‘Sex Scandal’ Video

The Donald Trump campaign's director of social media shared a video Monday on Twitter leveling more allegations that Amanda Carpenter, a former aide for Ted Cruz, had an affair with the Texan senator. The crude amateur video splices together photos of Carpenter and Cruz with the same temporary tattoos, suggesting for viewers that the pair were romantically involved.
"I want you to be accountable for harassing me," Carpenter responded to Scavino on Twitter. "This is harassment by a presidential campaign."
Trump and his campaign have been adamant about the fact that Cruz started this sex-life-driven conflict despite the fact that the senator from Texas had nothing to do with the inciting incident: an unaffiliate super PAC's ad mocking Melania Trump for having once posed nude. Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, who was listed as among Cruz's alleged mistresses in the National Enquirer rumors, did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.