Trump Aides Float ICE Barbie Replacements as Scandals Spiral

Trump administration officials are quietly floating replacements for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as rumors about her alleged romance with her top adviser spiral out of control.

Publicly, the White House has brushed off speculation that Noem’s job is in jeopardy, while Noem nervously laughed off questions about whether President Donald Trump had weighed firing her over an alleged extramarital relationship with Corey Lewandowski, dubbed D.C.’s “worst-kept secret.”

Corey R. Lewandowski, Noem's chief adviser, has repeatedly denied the alleged relationship. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Privately, however, an administration official and two people close to the administration told Politico that names have already surfaced as possible successors, including Fox News contributor and former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz and term-limited Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is set to leave office in January.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for comment.

One person close to the Trump administration said they had heard “from people that she’s about to leave” but that she likely wouldn’t be fired. She could leave gracefully for “another opportunity” and be able to brag about her success helming Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda, the source said.

Noem (R) participates in a ship assault demonstration on board the US Coast Guard Cutter Elm on March 16, 2025, in San Diego, California. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple administration officials and people close to the White House said Noem, who has earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her camera-ready immigration crackdowns, has annoyed some in the president’s circle who believe she’s positioning herself for a 2028 campaign, according to the report.

“She’s not doing this so she can get a cushy job on Fox News when she leaves,” one administration official said. “Her best shot is to get out on the campaign trail now, start lining up endorsements from governors and then use that to negotiate a role in the next administration—secretary of state, vice president.”

Noem, who is married, and Lewandowski, her chief adviser and a former Trump campaign manager, have repeatedly denied the alleged relationship.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been floated as a possible Noem successor. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The duo has also been accused of mismanaging federal funds. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that they were issued warnings by DHS officials after they ordered 10 Spirit Airlines jets before realizing the aircraft had no engines.

Some White House officials have also raised concerns that amid the scrutiny about Noem’s reported fund mismanagement, other DHS contracts and wider agency spending could come under fire.

Jason Chaffetz (C) has also been floated by Trump aides as someone who could take on Noem's role. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“There’s definitely some fishy stuff going on with money,” the first administration official said. “Whether or not it’s true—even just a rumor—optics are everything.”

Noem’s clashes with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan have also added instability to her tenure, according to Politico. In September, it was reported that the pair had been at each other’s throats to such an extent that the president himself wondered if he’d need to step in.

“Her clashes with Tom Homan are a problem. The rivalry, neither wanting to be subordinate to the other,” said the first person close to the administration. “Their insistence on independence and on being the one running the show — or at least the one perceived to be running the show.”

A former ICE official said Youngkin had already met with Trump immigration officials. Three former DHS officials previously told The Bulwark that Youngkin was being floated as a replacement for Noem.

Chaffetz, a close Trump ally, chaired the House Oversight Committee from 2015 until he resigned two years later. He frequently battled Obama-era DHS officials.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast in a statement that Trump has “assembled the most talented and capable Cabinet in American history.”

“Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the president’s agenda and making America safe again,” Jackson said. “Reports of her departing are Fake News. President Trump, Secretary Noem, and Tom Homan are all on the same page when it comes to implementing the President’s agenda and the results speak for themselves — the border is secure and deportations continue to increase.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Beast: “I can’t speak for the President, but I’ve seen more credible reporting on Big Foot.”