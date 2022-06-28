Trump Allegedly Grabbed Steering Wheel to Force Limo to Go to Capitol on Jan. 6
‘I’M THE F-ING PRESIDENT!’
During Tuesday’s surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing, former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson dramatically testified that former President Donald Trump allegedly attempted to force the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol after his Jan. 6 speech. Hutchinson, who was the assistant to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, claimed she was informed that the ex-president lunged for the presidential limousine’s steering wheel when he was informed he was heading back to the West Wing. “I’m the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now!” Trump allegedly yelled, according to Hutchinson. “The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel.” The ex-Meadows aide further testified that Secret Service agent Robert Engel then grabbed Trump’s arm and informed him that “you need to take your hand off the steering wheel.” According to Hutchinson, “Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel.” The ex-White House aide also testified on Tuesday that Trump was aware that some attendees of the Jan. 6 rally were armed but wasn’t concerned. “They’re not here to hurt me,” Trump allegedly said, calling for security to remove the magnetometers preventing some rallygoers from entering his Ellipse rally.