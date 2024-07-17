Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani Goes Down Hard at Republican National Convention

Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from a seat as he went down.

The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.

Michael Ragus, the former mayor’s head of security, said Giuliani wasn’t notified that there was a step down on the walkway at the RNC venue yesterday.

“He took a misstep and fell over,” Ragus said. “He was uninjured and unfazed by this incident.”

Following the spill, Giuliani continued to hype-up the Trump and J.D. Vance veepstakes announcement over his livestream of the event. The New Yorker has been a darling in MAGA world due in part to his willingness to spread Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, which cost him his right to practice law in the state earlier this month. A Manhattan appeals court had already suspended his license in New York in 2021 for spreading false statements, determining that Giuliani had “flagrantly misused” his position as legal advisor to then-president Trump, and had “baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process.”

Trump chimed in on that decision too, calling it a politically motivated “witch hunt,” a term he frequently uses to describe his legal cases.