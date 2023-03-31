CHEAT SHEET
Trump and His Minions ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Indictment: NYT
Read it at The New York Times
Donald Trump predicted he would be arrested a week ago, but somehow the former president and his aides were “caught off guard” when he was actually indicted Thursday, believing that “any action by the grand jury was still weeks away and might not occur at all,” according to The New York Times. Sources claimed that Trump advisers held the belief that an indictment, if any, was due at the end of April at the earliest. When word of the grand jury action leaked out, Trump was reportedly “angry,” but attempted to convey a calm demeanor by having a “very public dinner with his wife, Melania, and her parents at the club at Mar-a-Lago.”