Trump and Melania in Emergency Landing After Marine One Copter Scare

Marine One was forced to make an emergency landing on the first leg of President Donald Trump’s travel back to the U.S on Thursday.

“Due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted airport,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter,” she added.

The president and first lady were later able to board Air Force One for the return journey from the UK.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the tarmac toward Air Force One at Stansted Airport, in Stansted on September 18, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The development brought new meaning to a joke Trump cracked about safe travels while taking questions a short while later from reporters on Air Force One.

The president was headed back to the U.S. from the UK on Thursday when he went back to speak with reporters traveling with him.

“Fly safely,” Trump said, wrapping up the question and answer session.

“You know why I say that? Because I’m on the flight. I want to get home, otherwise I wouldn’t care,” he added.

The comment came as the White House confirmed on the way back to the U.S. that there was a mechanical issue.

One of the U.S. Marine Corps' helicopters, known as Marine One when carrying the president, is pictured leaving Windsor Castle for Chequers on the final day of the second state visit to the UK of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on September 18, 2025. Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

The absence of Marine One was first noted by pool reporter Maggie Haberman, of The New York Times, who was traveling with the president back to the U.S.

She observed when press staff landed in their helicopters at Stansted that Marine One was not with them at the airport.

The White House later sent along the statement about the delay noting the hydraulic issue.

The president and first lady were traveling back from a whirlwind state visit to the UK, where the first couple received a royal welcome and stayed at Windsor Castle.

The president on Thursday also joined British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers residence, where they held a joint press conference before Trump and the first lady headed back to the U.S.