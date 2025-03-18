U.S. News

Trump and Putin Come Up With Bold Sports Plan and Little Else

WHAT THE PUCK

The pair discussed the ongoing war, international law, nuclear non-proliferation, and... the NHL?

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Putin
Mikhail Svetlov/Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
PoliticsStephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
politicsTrump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey,
Hunter Woodall
TrumplandKaroline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez