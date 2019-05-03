Trump and Putin Discussed the Mueller Report During Hour-Long Phone Call: White House

President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour on Friday, discussing the Mueller Report and the crisis in Venezuela, the White House said. They both agreed “there was no collusion” between Moscow and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Sanders said that the two briefly discussed the report “essentially in the context of that it’s over and there was no collusion,” but did not mention whether the leaders discussed Russian interference in the election.

No details were given about the Venzuelan discussion. The U.S. has supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, while many countries, including Russia, still support embattled President Nicolás Maduro. The leaders also allegedly discussed nuclear agreements, denuclearization in North Korea, and trade. Trump later called the conversation a “very productive talk” on Twitter. The Kremlin later released their own readout of the call, claiming Putin said “only the Venezuelans themselves have the right to determine the future of their country.” The Russian government’s version of events made no mention of the Mueller Report.