Trump Announces Exit of White House Lawyer Emmet Flood in Tweet

President Trump on Saturday tweeted that Emmet Flood, who has worked as a top lawyer for the White House during the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, will be leaving his post on June 14. “Emmet Flood, who came to the White House to help me with the Mueller Report, will be leaving service on June 14th,” Trump wrote. “He has done an outstanding job – NO COLLUSION - NO OBSTRUCTION! Case Closed! Emmet is my friend, and I thank him for the GREAT JOB he has done.” Flood was expected to resign after Mueller concluded his probe into potential ties between President Trump and Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. Mueller closed his office last week after releasing his 448-page report in April.