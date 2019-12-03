Trump Announces G7 Summit Will Be Held at Camp David
President Trump announced on Monday that he will be hosting next year’s G7 Summit of world leaders at Camp David in Maryland, after backing out of his previous plan to hold the summit at his private Florida golf resort. “I think it’s been more or less announced,” Trump told reporters while sitting alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London for a NATO summit. “We’re going to do it at Camp David and we’ll be doing some special things at Camp David,” Trump said. “It’s nearby, it’s close. We’re going to give really great access to the press, you’ll have great access. And we’ll have a little bit of a Washington deliverance. But it will be at Camp David, which is a place people like.” Trump’s initial announcement that he would be using his private resort for the summit incited intense criticism and accusations that the president is using his office for personal and business profit.