Trump Apologizes for ‘Saying the Wrong Thing’

Donald Trump offered a vague apology Thursday night for not choosing “the right words” throughout his campaign, telling a crowd in North Carolina, “I will never lie to you.” “Sometimes, in the heat of debate, and speaking on a multitude of issues, you don’t choose the right words or you say the wrong thing. I have done that, and believe it or not I regret it,” Trump told supporters at the rally in Charlotte. “I do regret it particularly where it may have caused personal pain,” he said. He didn’t offer specifics on what statements he was apologizing for, but he has been criticized for everything from implying Mexicans are rapists to hinting that opponent Hillary Clinton might be assassinated. He has also been accused of using misogynistic and racist rhetoric, and encouraging violence against protesters at his rallies. Thursday’s speech took on an entirely new tone, with Trump saying, “I’ve traveled all across this country laying out my bold and modern agenda for change. In this journey, I will never lie to you. I will never tell you something I do not believe. I will never put anyone’s interests ahead of yours.” “So while sometimes I can be too honest, Hillary Clinton is the exact opposite: She never tells the truth. One lie after another, and getting worse each passing day,” he told supporters. During his speech, Trump apparently read from a teleprompter, which he had refused to do earlier in the campaign and slammed Clinton for doing. Trump’s new campaign managers Kellyanne Conway and Breitbart’s Steve Bannon, who may very well be behind Trump’s more mild-mannered tone, reportedly watched the speech from New York.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED