Trump Appears to Bow Before Saudi King

Trump’s supporters took to Twitter on Saturday to cheer what they saw as the president sending a message of strength by not bowing down before the Saudis as his predecessor, Barack Obama, did. Instead, Trump had merely shaken the king’s hand after stepping off of Air Force One. But video quickly surfaced of Trump appearing to bow while accepting an honor from King Salman later in the meeting, prompting critics to question why it wasn’t being reported. Trump had previously mocked Obama for “bowing to the Saudis” in 2012, implying that it projected a sign of weakness from America. Despite a previous criticism by President Trump about then First Lady Michelle Obama refusing to cover her head in Saudi Arabia , First Lady Melania Trump also did not wear anything to cover her head.
