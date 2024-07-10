Trump Appears to Have Changed His Mind on J.D. Vance’s Beard

As Donald Trump’s veepstakes come to a conclusion, it appears that all factors are being considered—especially the way his potential running mates look.

It has been reported endlessly in recent days that Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is a finalist in the race to be Trump’s running mate—but the former president has at least one hangup, according to an anonymous Trump confidant who spoke with conservative news site The Bulwark earlier this week: Vance’s facial hair.

Trump, however, was quick to shut down the rumor Wednesday during an interview on on Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.

“Word is that you won’t pick J.D. Vance because of his facial hair. Is that true?” Kilmeade asked.

“No, I’ve never heard that one,” Trump replied, seemingly taken aback by the question. “It looks good. It looks like a young Abraham Lincoln.”

Lincoln famously did not grow a beard until he was running for president in 1860 at the age of 51 to hide his “lean and lanky frame,” according to Biography.com.

During Trump’s appearance Kilmeade also questioned Trump on some of his other possible VP contenders, including an inquiry into whether he saw the near-total abortion ban signed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as a liability.

“It’s a little bit of an issue. It’s a pretty strong ban,” Trump said. “You know, I think Doug is great. But it is a strong, he’s taken a very strong stance, or the state has, I don’t know if it’s Doug, but the state has, so it’s an issue.”

“And lastly, Marco Rubio being from Florida, would that stop you from picking him?” Kilmeade asked.

While Kilmeade did not clarify what the issue with Rubio being “from Florida” was, many have speculated that the constitution prevents the vice president and the president from residing in the same state, a myth that has been debunked by The Palm Beach Post.

“No, but it does make it more complicated. You do that and it makes it more complicated. There are people who don’t have that complication,” Trump added. “Now, it’s fairly easily fixed, but you have to do something with delegates or there has to be a resignation and, you know, et cetera, et cetera, so you know it’s not like picking some people where it’s very easy.”

Kilmeade did not ask Trump about Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), another vice presidential contender, despite bringing him up at the top of the show.