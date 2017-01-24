Trump Approves Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump on Tuesday set in motion the construction of the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines. The directives were given through an executive order. The Obama administration killed the Keystone project in 2015, citing environmental concerns, while it also commissioned a report on the environmental impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline as fears grew that the water supply for a Native American tribe could become tainted. “We’ll see if we can get that pipeline built,” Trump said when signing the executive order in the Oval Office.