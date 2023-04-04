100+ Journalists Line Up at Dawn Outside Courthouse Ahead of Trump Arraignment
BEARING WITNESS
Helicopters circled uncharacteristically over downtown New York City on Tuesday at dawn. Dozens of white news vans clogged sidewalks, their satellites all pointing south. And journalists from around the world camped out in front of the Manhattan criminal courthouse overnight in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment Tuesday afternoon. The usually quiet scene at the heart of the city’s government center was transformed, as more than a hundred reporters waited to cover a historic moment in American history: a former president presented with criminal charges. A state judge this afternoon will unseal a grand jury indictment filed last week against the real estate tycoon, who quietly used his private company to pay a porn star and Playboy model to keep quiet about his sexual affair with them before the 2016 election. New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe is one of three investigations currently underway that threaten to make Trump a felon.