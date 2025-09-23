Trump Assassination Plotter Attempts Suicide in Courtroom Drama

Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen after he was found guilty on all charges related to his attempt to assassinate Donald Trump last year, according to reports from the scene.

Routh was apprehended by four U.S. marshals, handcuffed, and dragged from the courtroom while his children pleaded with him.

Routh’s daughter Sara cried, “Dad, don’t hurt yourself!” while his son Adam said “We love you, Dad!”

It marks a fittingly chaotic end to a wild two-week trial in which Routh attempted to act as his own defense attorney.

Routh defended himself in a chaotic two week trial. Martin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

The 59-year-old Hawaiian brought a rifle and rounds to Donald Trump’s golf course in September 2024 and camped in the bushes for nearly 24 hours before he was spotted by a secret service agent, who fired upon his sniper’s nest. Routh was also found guilty of assaulting that secret service agent.

Routh attempted to build a defense that his presence at Trump’s golf course with a gun was not enough to incriminate him on planning to kill the then-presidential candidate.

During the trial, he called character witnesses who would vouch for his peaceful behavior. One of the questions he asked witnesses involved whether they would agree to host a music festival overseas with him.

He also attempted to ask jurors what they would do if they saw a turtle on the road while they were driving.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon attempted to keep Routh in check during the trial, but she could not prevent Routh giving a rambling 42-minute closing argument to the jury in which he digressed into a wide range of topics, including Jan. 6, Ukraine, and Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense.”

Routh was a Trump supporter before plotting to kill the President. After Routh was caught, he wrote a note that plainly stated, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump.”

Routh wrote "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump" in a note written after the failed attempt. UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOU/via REUTERS

The guilty verdict was reached after a quick two-and-a-half hour deliberation by the jury. Routh faces life in prison.

In response to the verdict, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence.”