Trump at Prayer Breakfast: Pray for ‘Apprentice’ Ratings

At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, President Donald Trump asked attendees to pray for the TV ratings of The Apprentice, the reality-TV show that he personally used to host. He referred specifically to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the show’s new host. “The ratings went right down the tubes” when Schwarzenegger took over, Trump said. “It’s been a total disaster.... I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, OK?” Trump left the show when he launched his presidential bid in 2015, but remains an executive producer. Schwarzenegger responded almost immediately in a video posted to his Twitter account: “Hey, Donald. I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings. And I take over your job—then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10