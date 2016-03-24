Trump Attacks Heidi Cruz’s Looks

Donald Trump continued his verbal assault on his top rival’s wife late Wednesday evening with a crude retweet negatively comparing her looks to that of his ex-model wife Melania. On Tuesday, the GOP frontrunner threatened to “spill the beans” on Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi, in return for an unaffiliated super PAC’s ad shaming Melania for having once posed nude for a magazine. In return, Cruz called the reality-TV star a “coward” and Heidi denied that Trump’s innuendo was grounded in reality. Fulfilling his unassailable classiness, however, Trump then manually retweeted a supporter’s message showing side-by-side images of Heidi and Melania, with the caption, “No need to ‘spill the beans,’ the images are worth a thousand words.” Cruz responded shortly thereafter: “Donald, real men don’t attack women. Your wife is lovely, and Heidi is the love of my life.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10