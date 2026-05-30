Trump Attacks Innocent Woman in 722-Word Vanity Project Tantrum

President Donald Trump has unleashed on a woman who had nothing to do with his name being ordered off the Kennedy Center.

Trump on Saturday launched a furious attack on U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who ruled that the so-called “Trump-Kennedy Center” must drop the president’s name if it does not have Congressional approval, as well as his wife, whom he called an “anti-Trump hater.”

Cooper gave Trump two weeks to remove references to the “Trump Kennedy Center” and effectively halted the project’s planned two-year renovation, saying the Trump-installed board of sycophants can not unilaterally order drastic changes to the institution.

A federal judge ordered Donald Trump's name to be removed from the Kennedy Center within 14 days. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump said after the ruling on Friday that Cooper should be “ashamed.” A day later, he got much nastier when targeting the Barack Obama appointee and his wife, Amy Jeffress, in a 722-word screed posted to Truth Social.

Trump claimed that Cooper is blocking him from saving the center from “collapse” because his “wife is an anti Trump Hater, and he is too.”

The president insisted the building was in such dire shape that “people shouldn’t be allowed to go into that building until this is fixed.”

Amy Jeffress was attacked by name by Donald Trump on Saturday. HeckerFink LLP

“Yet the Trump Hating Judge wants to keep it open because his wife probably told him to do so!” Trump added.

Congress created the Kennedy Center to honor the late President John F. Kennedy, so Cooper ruled that it should be up to federal lawmakers to decide when—if ever—the center’s name should be changed.

While he was clearly peeved at Cooper’s ruling, Trump focused much of his rage on Jeffress, a former federal prosecutor who is now a partner at Hecker Fink LLP.

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts opened in 1971 as a living tribute to the former president, who was assassinated in 1963. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump said that Jeffrees is “a Radical Left Democrat” and rattled off a lengthy list of grievances against her, attacking her previous work as a prosecutor and her ties to former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Trump went so far as to claim that Jeffress worked behind the scenes for the Jan. 6 committee and currently represents former President Joe Biden.

Trump, who chairs the Kennedy Center, raged that “a large Board of some of the most distinguished people in the Country voted unanimously to put the name up.” Among the people on that board are the Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Second Lady Usha Vance.

“I didn’t do it, the Board did because they thought it would be good for this dying Institution,” Trump said, insisting that the name change was not in any way his doing.

If Trump cannot have his name on the building, he suggested he may find a way to just shutter it completely.