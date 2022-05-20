This Trump-Backed Candidate Wants to Ban Birth Control
WHAT’S NEXT??
Jacky Eubanks, a Trump-endorsed candidate vying for a Michigan state Senate seat, says she’ll come for your birth control if she can. In a new interview with the Church Militant, Eubanks says she’d absolutely vote to ban contraceptives if the issue ever came to a vote in the Michigan state legislature. “People believe that birth control—it’s better, like you said, oh, because then you won’t get pregnant and you won’t need to have an abortion,” she said. “But I think it gives people the false sense of security that they can have consequence-free sex, and that’s not true and that’s not correct. Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage.” After a leak of a draft opinion suggested Roe v. Wade could be overturned this summer, some Republicans have moved to birth control as their next target.