Trump Backs Conservative Author Who Confronted Joe Rogan to His Face

Donald Trump on Friday promoted the book of his “friend,” conservative author Douglas Murray, just a day after Murray confronted Joe Rogan on his popular podcast.

The British writer took issue with Rogan’s recent interview with a Holocaust apologist who claims that Winston Churchill was the “chief villain” of World War II.

In a post Friday on Truth Social, Trump made no mention of the confrontation on this week’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray’s book, On Democracies and Death Cults, “serves as a strong reminder of why we must always stand up for America, and our great friend and ally, Israel,” Trump wrote.

The “highly respected” author, as Trump described him, had taken issue with Rogan choosing to feature controversial guests Darryl Cooper and podcaster Ian Carroll.

Cooper had engaged in Holocaust revisionism on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show last September when he falsely claimed that Hitler’s murder of Jews was an unintended consequence of World War II. Cooper also made the ahistorical claim that Churchill was the “chief villain” of the war.

Cooper appeared on Rogan’s podcast last month, as did Carroll, who reportedly is known for antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Murray told Rogan, “I feel you’ve opened the door to quite a lot of people who now have got a big platform, who have been throwing out counter-historical stuff of a very dangerous kind.”

“These guys are not historians. They’re not knowledgeable about anything,” Murray said.

“No one is calling Ian Carroll a historian,” Rogan replied.

“But then why listen to their views on Churchill?” Murray asked. “If you only get the contrary view, which is—“isn’t it fun if we all pretend that Churchill was the bad guy of the 20th century?‘—at some point you’re going to lead people to think that’s the view. And that’s horses--t of the most profound kind.”

Rogan didn’t seem to ponder the topic too deeply.

“I don’t think about it that way,” he said. “I just think, I’d like to talk to that person.”

Murray challenged him further: “There’s a point at which ‘I’m just raising questions’ isn’t valid anymore... You’re not asking questions. You’re telling people something.”

Rogan, during the same interview, took an odd victory lap on a separate topic.

Being able to say “r-----d” is “back,” Rogan gloated. He then credited himself in part for it.

It’s “one of the great culture victories that I think is spurred on, probably, by podcasts,” he said.