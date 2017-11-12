CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Trump Backs Intel Agencies After Saying He Believes Putin on Russian Meddling

    BACK AND FORTH

    Jorge Silva/Reuters

    President Donald Trump on Sunday walked back his comments in which he suggested he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials on election meddling over the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community. “As to whether I believe it or not, I’m with our agencies, especially as currently constituted,” Trump said at a press conference alongside the Vietnamese president, making a clear distinction between the current and past leaders of those agencies. “As currently led, by fine people, I believe very much in our intelligence agencies.” Trump came under scrutiny for saying of Putin’s denials, “I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it.”

    Read it at BBC News