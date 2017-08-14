Trump Bashes Merck CEO for Quitting WH Drug Council Over ‘Extremism’

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump began his Monday morning by taking to Twitter to bash the Merck CEO who stepped down from a White House advisory panel over the president’s failure to denounce white nationalism. “Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” the president wrote of the pharma exec. Earlier Monday, Frazier, who is black, released a statement announcing his departure from a presidential panel in protest: “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” he wrote, adding that he has a “responsibility to take a stand against violence and extremism.”