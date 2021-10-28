Trump Becomes Latest Whiny Billionaire to Freak Out Over Suggestion He Should Pay More Tax
MY PRECIOUS
Donald Trump—who is still believed to be a billionaire despite tumbling off the Forbes rich list this year—sounds upset about Democrats’ proposals to tax America’s most stupidly rich people. In a statement on the so-called Billionaires Income Tax plan put forward by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Trump even mulled whether he should flee the United States—before saying that he will bravely stay in place. Trump wrote that billionaires will leave the U.S. “high and dry” if they’re forced to pay more tax, adding: “I know all of those very smartly run countries, and they are all thrilled by what the Radical Left maniacs are doing in Congress. I just wonder, will I be allowed to run for president again if I move to another country? No, I guess I’ll just stick it out, but most others won’t!” Trump may not need to worry—Democrats are struggling to agree on the wealth-tax plans, and one key House Democrat claimed Wednesday that the idea has been scrapped from negotiations on President Joe Biden’s social-spending bill.