Trump Begs ‘Everyone’ to Keep Oil Prices Down After Iran Threat

President Donald Trump on Monday begged oil suppliers to keep prices down amid growing concern that Iran could shut down a major oil shipping channel in response to the U.S. strikes.

“EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!” the president wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday.

He appeared to be watching television at the White House when he made the urgent plea, as he had also written another post praising a Fox News interview just minutes before. ADVERTISEMENT

In another post right after, the president also wrote “To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!”

On Sunday, the Iranian parliament voted to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to the U.S. strikes, but no final decision to block the major waterway by Iranian leaders has taken place.

The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important oil waterways, but shutting off the choke point could cause tension between Iran and its allies.

Oil prices surged late Sunday in response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, but oil prices then fell Monday morning as investors eased off initial concerns of Iran disrupting crude oil supplies in the region.

Asked about whether the U.S. has a plan to add oil to the global markets on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not go into detail over whether the U.S. could release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaking to reporters outside the White House on June 23, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin lamarque/Reuters

“I can assure you the administration is actively and closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranian regime would be foolish to make that decision,” Leavitt said.