Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.

The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“The ‘Sentencing’ for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday evening.

“A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of ‘I will get Trump,’ reporting to an ‘Acting’ Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?” he added. “The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!”

The presumptive 2024 Republican nominee said last week he would be appealing the “scam” verdict, though Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told CBS News on Friday that the process “starts after sentencing.”

If his appeal fails in New York state courts, Trump’s lawyers could appeal to the Supreme Court if they can convince at least four of its nine justices to hear the case. Trump would then have to show how the trial violated his federal constitutional rights.

His call for the high court to “decide” comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson last week claimed the Supreme Court “should step in.”

“This is totally unprecedented,” Johnson said of Trump’s conviction during a Friday appearance on Fox & Friends, adding that the verdict is “dangerous to our system.” “This is diminishing the American people’s faith in our system of justice itself,” he added.