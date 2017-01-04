Trump Blames ‘Careless’ DNC for WikiLeaks Hack

CHEAT SHEET
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday morning knocked the Democratic National Committee for being “careless” enough to fall victim to computer hacking during the general election. Trump appeared to believe—and even take sides with—WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, following the controversial figure’s interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. “Julian Assange said ‘a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta’—why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!” In the interview with Hannity, Assange accused the Obama administration of “trying to delegitimize the Trump administration as it goes into the White House.” He added, “They are trying to say that President-elect Trump is not a legitimate president.”