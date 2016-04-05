Trump: Block Cash to Mexico to Fund Wall

CHEAT SHEET
Expanding on his plans to force Mexico to pay for a 1,000-mile border wall, presidential candidate Donald Trump says he would cut off money transfers to the country. Trump’s idea would cut off billions of dollars from immigrants back to the country, likely causing serious problems between the U.S. and a key ally. Trump’s plan may not be legally (or politically) feasible, as economists say it would likely require crippling a major ally’s economy. Trump told The Washington Post that he would threaten to change a rule under the USA Patriot Act antiterrorism law, a threat he will withdraw after Mexico makes “a one-time payment of $5-10 billion” to pay for the project.